That Bachelor Spin-off for Boomers Is Being Willed Into Existence

Photo: ABC

Would you accept this rose very cute reality television program? An ABC executive has confirmed that a Bachelor spin-off about senior citizens finding love is moving forward, months after the idea was first teased with a casting call during Peter Weber’s Bachelor season. While the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the franchise’s current seasons, ABC is “confident” that a Boomers-only season will occur sometime in the near future. “Some of the casting interviews we got, they were just so touching,” Rob Mills, the network’s unscripted programming head, told Variety in an interview. “It’s such a different way of doing The Bachelor because these people are just at a totally different place in their lives. There is an interesting thing about people who have hit the other end of the spectrum, who’ve lived their lives, they’ve raised their kids, some have been widowed or divorced and maybe some have never been in love. We thought that would be an interesting dynamic through the Bachelor prism.”

Mills explained, should the spin-off make it to the filming stage, that the fundamental Bachelor and Bachelorette season format would remain the same. However, a few things would be tweaked to reflect the contestants’ older ages: Hometown visits, for example, would focus on meeting their children. “It’s everything you love about The Bachelor, but everybody loves senior citizens because they have different love stories to talk about,” Mills added. “It was really fascinating, so I have no doubt it will happen some day.” How do we convince him to do Paradise for the Silent Generation next?