The Chicks Have Dropped Their First Album in Fourteen Years ‘Gaslighter’

The N of the band almost known as MEN. Photo: Warner Bros. Television Distribution

Your favorite country-pop girl trio are back with a new name and a brand new album. After a 14-year hiatus, newly named band The Chicks released “Gaslighter” at midnight on Friday, July 17. The 17-song album was co-written and co-produced by super producer Jack Antonoff, and includes previously released singles “March March” and “Gaslighter.” “Gaslighter” contains no features or guest artists, so it’s all Chicks all the time. The Chicks, formerly of Dixie, changed their band name after 31 years this Spring in response to the Black Lives Movement. Earlier this week in an interview with Vulture, The Chicks revealed a few of their other potential updated band names which included DCX, Squatter’s Daughters, MEN (for Martie, Emily, and Natalie Maines, of course). Maybe now that they’ve released their album, The Chicks pass over one of their back up names to another country band desperately in need of a rebrand and going about it in the absolutely worst way possible. Until then, stream “Gaslighter” and enjoy your old favorite, brand new all girl band, The Chicks.