Sabrina Spellman’s witchy antics are coming to an end. Netflix is canceling The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, starring Kiernan Shipka, after a fourth and final season. The coven will be saying good-bye, but not before they battle against the Eldritch Terrors in order to save Greendale. “The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness, to name a few), all leading up to … The Void, which is the End of All Things,” the press release reads. “As the witches wage war with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?” Yes, here’s a world-ending destructive force descending, but it wouldn’t be Sabrina without a little boy trouble.

“Working on ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ has been an incredible honor from Day One,” said showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, whose Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene was also recently canceled at The CW. “The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.” The eight-episode final season of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina isn’t here until “late 2020” (cross your fingers for a spooky Halloween season?), so we all have time to get to Kiernan Shipka’s levels of excitement. “FINAL PART,” she wrote on Instagram. “LETS GOO WITCHES!!!!!!!”