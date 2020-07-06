The Kissing Booth 2 Trailer: Chapsticks at the Ready

The trailer for The Kissing Booth 2 is here, and its lips are puckered. After a whirlwind summer with her best friend’s smoke-show brother Noah (Jacob Elordi), Elle (Joey King) is walking into senior year feeling like she just kissed a million bucks. But between the collegiate cuties coming after her man and the new snack in school, Marco, there’s a lot more to worry about than just her new perpetual blowout. On top of planning this year’s kissing booth and navigating her first real relationship from across the country, Elle’s gotta figure out which prestigious college she should go to, apparently based only on whom she wants to be close to: her Harvard hottie or her Berkeley BFF. It’ll be awkward on Thanksgiving no matter what. Just pick somewhere with a good study-abroad program and go live your life, girl! The Kissing Booth (2) is back open for business on July 24, only on Netflix.

