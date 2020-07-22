This Previously Unheard Rolling Stones and Jimmy Page Song Is a Guitar Explosion

The exile is over. The Rolling Stones have dusted off the cocaine from their discography and blessed us with a previously unheard and unreleased tune, “Scarlet,” which was recorded in 1974 with the help of relentless neighbor Jimmy Page. And yes, it’s guitar heaven: Page and Keith Richards gamely play cat and mouse with the chords, while Mick Jagger croons about a woman who may or may not deserves his affection. “My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session. They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay,” Richards recalled in a statement. “We weren’t actually cutting it as a track, it was basically for a demo, a demonstration just to get the feel of it, but it came out well, with a line up like that, we better use it.” Angie must be fuming!

