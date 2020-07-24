The Walking Dead Finally Announces Season 10 Finale Date

Good news for fans of fictional pandemics in which it’s dangerous to leave your house: The Walking Dead season-ten finale finally has an official airdate, after production delays due to the coronavirus left fans on a cliffhanger with no end in sight since April. During The Walking Dead’s Comic-Con@Home panel on Friday, July 24, moderator and Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick revealed that the season-ten finale, titled “A Certain Doom,” will air on AMC on October 4, at 9 p.m. ET. Immediately after the episode, AMC will air the series premiere of franchise spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond. (And after that, AMC will air a new Talking Dead recapping both episodes.) During the panel, TWD showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang also revealed that the show will air six surprise, additional season-ten episodes “in early 2021,” meaning that the long-awaited season final isn’t even the season finale after all. Furthermore, Kang confirmed that the writers have been working remotely to write season 11, which has yet to begin production.

AMC aired a new clip from the upcoming season-ten finale episode, in which Father Gabriel explains how five fingers don’t just make a discount or a kids meal: They can make a mighty fist. Then, Kang, Greg Nicotero, Scott M. Gimple, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, and Paola Lazaro answered fan-tweeted questions like “How do they make the lump on Ezekiel’s neck so real?” Khary Payton’s answer: “Murder hornets.”