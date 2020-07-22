Animated The Weeknd Returns in ‘Snowchild’ Video

American Dad introduced us to an animated version of the Weeknd about two and a half months ago, when the R&B singer-songwriter sang about being a virgin on an episode he also co-wrote. Little did we know, that wasn’t the last we’d be seeing of his cartoon doppelgänger. In his new video for After Hours track “Snowchild,” an animated the Weeknd walks the snowy streets of Toronto, brooding, as the Weeknd does. Until, that is, he’s kidnapped by a stripper during a hookup, transported to Hollywood, and has to fight women who turn into cats. So, safe to assume the Weeknd isn’t a virgin?

Related