Netflix Tosses a Coin to a Witcher Prequel

The Witcher will finally answer the question on every viewer’s mind: Literally what is going on on this show? Netflix has ordered a prequel series that will “tell the backstory of the elven civilization before its fall — and reveal the lost history of the very first Witcher,” according to Variety. The Witcher: Blood Origin will be a six-part limited series set 1,200 years before the events of Netflix’s The Witcher, in a time before the worlds of elves, monsters, and men merged. If all that tension between elves, monsters, and men sounds a whole lot like Netflix’s Bright, we can safely assume The Witcher: Blood Origin will have 1,000 percent fewer Shrek references. No cast has been announced yet, but Declan de Barra, a writer on The Witcher season one, will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

“As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story The Witcher: Blood Origin,” said de Barra, according to Variety. “A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books: What was the elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans? I’ve always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall.” Speaking of science and discovery, computer whiz Henry Cavill and the rest of the cast are scheduled to begin filming season two of The Witcher in the U.K. in August, Variety reports.