Spike Lee’s David Byrne’s American Utopia will be the opening-night premiere. Photo: Matthew Murphy

The Toronto International Film Festival will be much more “International” than “Toronto” this year because, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, many screenings, including all press and industry screenings, will be entirely virtual. On July 31, TIFF announced its 2020 programming slate, which has been reduced from the usual hundreds of films to 50 new features. The Spike Lee–directed film David Byrne’s American Utopia will be the opening-night presentation on September 10, and the festival will close with a screening of Mira Nair’s six-part drama series adaptation of the novel A Suitable Boy by Vikram Seth. Also in the lineup are new films from Werner Herzog, Chloe Zhao, and Frederick Wiseman and directorial debuts from Halle Berry and Regina King. “We began this year planning for a 45th festival much like our previous editions,” said the festival’s artistic director, Cameron Bailey, in a statement on its website, “but along the way we had to rethink just about everything. This year’s lineup reflects that tumult. The names you already know are doing brand new things this year, and there’s a whole crop of exciting new names to discover. We’re thankful to every filmmaker and company that joined us on this adventure, and we can’t wait to share these brilliant films with our audiences.” The Toronto International Film Festival will run from September 10 to September 19, and the schedule will be released on August 25.

180 Degree Rule, directed by Farnoosh Samadi

76 Days, directed by Hao Wu, Anonymous, Weixi Chen

Ammonite, directed by Francis Lee

Another Round (Druk), directed by Thomas Vinterberg

Bandar Band, directed by Manijeh Hekmat

Beans, directed by Tracey Deer

Beginning (Dasatskisi), directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili

The Best Is Yet to Come (Bu Zhi Bu Xiu), directed by Wang Jing

Bruised, directed by Halle Berry

City Hall, directed by Frederick Wiseman

Concrete Cowboy, directed by Ricky Staub

David Byrne’s American Utopia, directed by Spike Lee

The Disciple, directed by Chaitanya Tamhane

Enemies of the State, directed by Sonia Kennebeck

Falling, directed by Viggo Mortensen

The Father, directed by Florian Zeller

Fauna, directed by Nicolás Pereda

Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds, directed by Werner Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer

Gaza Mon Amour, directed by Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser

Get the Hell Out (Tao Chu Li Fa Yuan), directed by I-Fan Wang

Good Joe Bell, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green

I Care A Lot, directed by J Blakeson

Inconvenient Indian, directed by Michelle Latimer

The Inheritance, directed by Ephraim Asili

Lift Like a Girl (Ash Ya Captain), directed by Mayye Zayed

Limbo, directed by Ben Sharrock

Memory House (Casa de Antiguidades), directed by João Paulo Miranda Maria

MLK/FBI, directed by Sam Pollard

The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel, directed by Joel Bakan, Jennifer Abbott

New Order (Nuevo Orden), directed by Michel Franco

Night of the Kings (La Nuit des Rois), directed by Philippe Lacôte

Nomadland, directed by Chloé Zhao

No Ordinary Man, directed by Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt

Notturno, directed by Gianfranco Rosi

One Night in Miami, directed by Regina King

Penguin Bloom, directed by Glendyn Ivin

Pieces of a Woman, directed by Kornél Mundruczó

Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time (Felkészülés Meghatározatlan Ideig Tartó Együttlétre), directed by Lili Horvát

Quo Vadis, Aïda?, directed by Jasmila Žbanić

Shadow In the Cloud, directed by Roseanne Liang

Shiva Baby, directed by Emma Seligman

Spring Blossom, directed by Suzanne Lindon

A Suitable Boy, directed by Mira Nair

Summer of 85 (Été 85), directed by François Ozon

The Third Day, directed by Felix Barrett, Dennis Kelly

Trickster, directed by Michelle Latimer

True Mothers (Asa Ga Kuru), directed by Naomi Kawase