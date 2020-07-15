Tom Hanks Warns That COVID-19 Will Wreak Havoc on Your Ass

Tom Hanks, presumably the next addition to Mount Rushmore, has been outspoken about his recovery process ever since testing positive for the coronavirus in March. Hanks previously said that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, experienced varying degrees of symptoms while quarantining in Australia, and he’s now donating plasma and blood for coronavirus vaccine research. Appearing on Tuesday’s The Late Show, though, America’s Dad revealed that one of his COVID-19 symptoms was a real pain in the … “I had bones that felt like they were made of soda crackers. Every time I moved around I felt like something was cracking inside me,” he explained. “You ever had a really sore butt? It felt like your older brother had held you down and just kept fisting you in the buttocks until you said something like, I love Flipper!” He added, resigned: “My butt was so sore.” Heed his warning!

