Tory Lanez May Have Shot Megan Thee Stallion

Photo: Getty Images

We may be one step closer to figuring out who shot Megan Thee Stallion and the culprit in question is none other than rapper Tory Lanez who was arrested on a concealed weapons charge early Sunday morning. In an exclusive to Page Six, a source claims that Lanez shot Megan following a dispute inside his car as she was trying exit the vehicle. “Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave,” the source said. “There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.”

The story regarding how Megan Thee Stallion injured her foot has changed over time, with initial reports stating that the Savage rapper cut her foot on glass after attending a pool party with Tory Lanez and Kylie Jenner early in the morning on Sunday, July 12. Megan posted a statement on Instagram, dispelling those rumors, writing, “I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.” On Wednesday, July 15, TMZ released footage of Megan limping away from a car, leaving a trail of blood behind her, with Tory Lanez lying face down on the road, being apprehended by the police. Megan had surgery to remove the bullets and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to TMZ, witnesses are not cooperating with the LAPD in regards to the incident involving Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, and Megan Thee Stallion, but there is cellphone video of the altercation. While there may be clarifying cellphone footage of the incident, any video cellphone video that may or may not be in police custody will “not be released until the case goes to court in order to protect the integrity of the case,” said a spokesperson for the LAPD. “The detectives are seeking information regarding the shooting involving Daystar Peterson, and the investigation is still ongoing. I’m not privilege to what the detectives have right now.” Lanez is no longer in custody for the concealed weapons arrest, having posted $35,000 in bail. He is currently scheduled to appear in court on October 13th.

In a now deleted tweet, Megan Thee Stallion’s music producer, Lil Ju, tweeted “@torylanez count your f—king days.” He also responded to a tweet suggesting that Lanez was protecting Megan, writing “I hope ya’ll don’t believe he was defending her! This a bullshit story.” While it’s still unclear exactly what happened after that ill-fated pool party one thing is clear: we must protect Megan Thee Stallion at all costs.