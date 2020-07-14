Rapper Tory Lanez Arrested on Concealed Weapon Charge

Photo: Elijah Nichols/NBAE via Getty Images

Here is just a full list of things that could not have happened if everyone was still social distancing like they should be. According to TMZ, rapper Tory Lanez was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning after police were called to an incident outside a residence in the Hollywood Hills. Shots were fired following an argument, and an SUV reportedly fitting the description of Lanez’s vehicle peeled away. After searching the rapper’s car, the responding officers allegedly found a concealed weapon, for which he was charged with a felony. While arresting Lanez, police also took his passenger, Megan Thee Stallion, to a hospital to get medical treatment, after she reportedly cut her foot on broken glass inside Lanez’s SUV.

Fans were quick to point out that both Megan and Lanez had been hanging out at a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house in the Hollywood Hills Saturday evening, a claim substantiated by video of the party on Instagram Live and, soon there after, the rest of the internet.

Megan, Kylie Jenner & Tory Lanez hanging out via IG Live.💗 pic.twitter.com/soLnIBsFxE — Thee Stallion Updates (@theestallionhq) July 12, 2020

Following his arrest, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to People that Lanez was charged and released after posting $35,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 13, but one could argue he’s being punished enough, now that Twitter has discovered the rapper is allegedly 5’3” from his booking documents and is currently mercilessly roasting him.