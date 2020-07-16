Troye Sivan Is Literally on Fire in the ‘Easy’ Music Video

Troye Sivan’s single off of his upcoming IN A DREAM EP, “Easy,” is a pixelated cloud, a night drive to nowhere, a neon-blue bubble bath, a fizzy cola gummy. He may be singing about a relationship that’s falling apart, but damn if that drum machine isn’t soothing. In the new music video for the bop-able track, Troye is looking all forlorn and heartbreak-y with his big Bambi eyes, moping around an ambiguous modernist space with a little bunny pal. You know it’s serious because at one point — you can freeze-frame it at the 2:45 mark — he goes full Elio. A few seconds later, he’s Héloïse. There’s also the music video within a music video, featuring some kind of future Troye, singing his words back to him. A crumbling relationship never looked so good. Woo!

Related