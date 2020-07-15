Let Troye Sivan’s New Song ‘Easy’ Soothe Your Soul

Troye Sivan. Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Back when it felt like musicians were holding onto their new music during quarantine, Troye Sivan saved the day with new single “Take Yourself Home,” released against his labels’ wishes. Now, he has Capitol Records’ full support to release a new EP, IN A DREAM, on August 21. And he’s sharing a second song off the six-track EP, “Easy,” today. It’s a more relaxed outing than “Take Yourself Home,” built around some drums, lots of autotune, and a flute-y synth solo. Talk about easy listening. Sivan’s self-directed video for the song premieres July 16 at 10 a.m. ET. As for the EP, Sivan’s first since release since his 2018 album Bloom, it spans a range of capitalizations, from all-caps (“STUD,” “IN A DREAM”) to no-caps (“could cry just thinkin about you”). Sivan said in a statement, “A story that’s still unfolding, this small collection of songs explores an emotional rollercoaster period in my life when the feelings and thoughts were most shockingly fresh.”