Tyga Shares Texts Showing His Collaboration with Pop Smoke on ‘West Coast Shit’

At midnight on July 3rd, the late rapper Pop Smoke’s album Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon dropped. Complete with a redesigned album cover by Virgil Abloh, fans were satisfied with the posthumous album… for the most part. Shoot for the Stars is full of features, including appearances by 50 Cent, Quavo, DaBaby, and Future. There were some appearances in particular, though, that didn’t sit as well with fans: namely, Tyga on “West Coast Shit.” In addition to listeners not liking his verse, many tweets have been circulating suggesting that the Tyga appearance was added to the track without Smoke’s approval or knowledge, after he was murdered in February. Tyga can’t silence all the critics, but at least he proved he was wanted on the track. After the album’s release, Tyga tweeted “Wish u was here bro bro” with the hashtag #WooForever, and attached screenshots of tweets from February showing Pop Smoke asking Tyga for a verse and asking for singer Karol G to feature as well.

Fine, Tyga. Those texts still don’t explain why King Combs is on there, though.