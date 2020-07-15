Tyra Banks Named New Host of Dancing With the Stars

Photo: Getty Images

Tyra Banks is bringing her smize to the dance floor as new host and executive producer of Dancing With the Stars, replacing Tom Bergeron, who is exiting the show after 28 seasons as host. Erin Andrews, Bergeron’s co-host, is also leaving the show, which will get a “creative refresh” in its new season, according to ABC. Banks said in a statement that the performances on Dancing With the Stars “always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk.” Perhaps this means the new season of DWTS will include makeover scenes? Banks continued, “Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.” Bergeron addressed the news on Twitter, writing on Monday, “It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?” Tyra will probably have a use for them. Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars is set to air later this fall.