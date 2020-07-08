Usain Bolt Blesses the Internet with Daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt

Photo: Twitter

In an era where celebrity social media posts are deeply hit or miss, Usain Bolt has blessed Twitter and Instagram with almost impossibly cute pictures of his baby daughter and revealed her perfect name, Olympia Lightning Bolt. The world-renowned sprinter shared the photos in honor of his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett’s, birthday, which makes the posts all the more wholesome. “Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family,” Bolt wrote on Instagram. Serena Williams replied to Bolt’s Twitter post with several heart eye emojis, which is appropriate considering Williams herself has a two-year-old daughter named Alexis Olympia. Once coronavirus lockdown is lifted and the two baby Olympias meet, their power will no doubt be unmatched.

Olympia Lightning Bolt ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Ovo5PzVQAt — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) July 7, 2020

😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2020