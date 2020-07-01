If I were Vanilla Ice, I’m sure I would also miss the 90’s. Photo: J_Pierre_FOX

Alright stop, collaborate and listen. Ice is back… and throwing a concert in a coronavirus hotspot amid a global pandemic. Yes, your 12th favorite one-hit-wonder rapper and one time HGTV house flipper Vanilla Ice is hosting a 4th of July concert deep in the heart of Texas, which recently hit 8,076 new coronavirus cases, a record daily high. Vanilla Ice’s “Independence Day Throwback Beach Party” is, shockingly, inspired by days of yore that actually no longer exist. “I can’t wait to get back to this. The 90s were the best,” posted the “Ice Ice Baby” singer on Instagram who clearly insists on living in the past. “We didn’t have coronavirus, or cell phones, or computers. We had 5.0’s, blockbuster, Beavis and Butthead, Wayne’s World, Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan … Mortal Kombat is still better than Fortnight … the last of the great decades.” Actually, 2020 has Beavis and Butthead as well as coronavirus, and I’m also pretty sure the 90s had computers but I digress.

If you’re wondering how this rapper that you have literally not thought about in 25 years is managing to throw a concert when the governor of Texas re-closed all bars on Friday due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state, make no mistake he found a small loophole in the law in order to make this happen. Per The Austin Chronicle, Vanilla Ice is hosting the concert at a restaurant - specifically Emerald Point Bar & Grill, located on the shores of Lake Travis in Austin, TX - and not a bar or concert venue, and therefore is not subject to the same laws. Despite being technically a restaurant, the Emerald Point Bar & Grill has a large out door general admission concert space, and Vanilla Ice is taking advantage of this selling 2,500 tickets, which is somehow only half of the venue’s potential capacity.

There are so, so many ways to contract coronavirus, but I will go on record and say the worst possible way to contract coronavirus would be at Vanilla Ice’s “Independence Day Throwback Beach Party.” I know we all love the 90’s, but we have to draw the line somewhere.