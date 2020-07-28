Venice Unveils Lineup for This Year’s Socially Distanced Film Festival

Frances McDormand in Nomadland. Photo: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

A very optimistic film festival has announced its lineup. The 2020 Venice Film Festival is moving ahead with its three main selections: Venezia 77, Out of Competition, and Horizons. The Venezia 77 titles will compete for the coveted Golden Lion, which The Joker took home last year. Lacci, by Daniele Luchetti, will open the festival on September 2, making it the first Italian film to do so in 11 years. Cate Blanchett serves as competition jury president, choosing between films like Mona Fastvold’s The World to Come, starring Vanessa Kirby, and Kornel Mundruczo’s Pieces of a Woman, starring Kirby and Shia LaBeouf. (That’s right, Princess Margaret is pulling double duty.) Chloé Zhao will debut her follow-up to The Rider, Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, in the main competition on September 11. In nonfiction, The Inventor’s Alex Gibney looks at serial killers in Crazy, Not Insane and Luca Guadagnino directs Salvatore Ferragamo: The Shoemaker of Dreams, a doc about the Italian designer. Actress Tilda Swinton and the filmmaker Ann Hui will both receive lifetime-achievement awards this year.

In order to comply with Italy’s coronavirus protocols, at least half of the seats in all screening venues will be empty and guests will be temperature checked, per the New York Times. Both social distancing and mask-wearing will be enforced. It’s gonna be a weird one, but here’s what’s screening at this year’s Venice Film Festival, September 2 through 12.

Venezia 77

﻿In Between Dying, Hilal Baydarov

Le Sorelle Macaluso, Emma Dante

The World to Come, Mona Fastvold

Nuevo Orden, Michel Franco

Lovers, Nicole Garcia

Laila in Haifa, Amos Gitai

Dear Comrades, Andrei Konchalovsky

Wife of a Spy, Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Sun Children, Majid Majidi

Pieces of a Woman, Kornel Mundruczo

Miss Marx, Susanna Nicchiarelli

Padrenostro, Claudio Noce

Notturno, Gianfranco Rosi

Never Gonna Snow Again, Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert

The Disciple, Chaitanya Tamhane

And Tomorrow the Entire World, Julia Von Heinz

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila Zbanic

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Horizons

﻿Apples, Christos Nikou

La Troisième Guerre, Giovanni Aloi

Milestone, Ivan Ayr

The Wasteland, Ahmad Bahrami

The Man Who Sold His Skin, Kaouther Ben Hania

I Predatori, Pietro Castellitto

Mainstream, Gia Coppola

Genus Pan, Lav Diaz

Zanka Contact, Ismael El Iraki

Guerra e Pace, Martina Parenti, Massimo D’Anolfi

La Nuit Des Rois, Philippe Lacôte

The Furnace, Roderick Mackay

Careless Crime, Shahram Mokri

Gaza Mon Amour, Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser

Selva Tragica, Yulene Olaizola

Nowhere Special, Uberto Pasolini

Listen, Ana Rocha de Sousa

The Best Is Yet to Come, Wang Jing

Yellow Cat, Adilkhan Yerzhanov

Out of Competition - Fiction

﻿Lacci, Daniele Lucheti

Lasciami Andare, Stefano Mordini

Mandibules, Quentin Dupieux

Love After Love, Ann Hui

Assandira, Salvatore Mereu

The Duke, Roger Michell

Night in Paradise, Park Soon-jung

Mosquito State, Filip Jan Rymsza

Out of Competition - Nonfiction

﻿Sportin’ Life, Abel Ferrara

Crazy, Not Insane, Alex Gibney

Greta, Nathan Grossman

Salvatore, Shoemaker of Dreams, Luca Guadagnino

Final Account, Luke Holland

La Verita Su la Dolce Vita, Giuseppe Pedersoli

Molecole, Andrea Segre

Narciso em Ferias, Renato Terra, Ricardo Calil

Paulo Conte, Via con Me, Giorgio Verdelli

Hopper/Welles, Orson Welles

Out of Competition - Special Screenings

﻿30 Monedas, Episode 1, Alex de la Iglesia

Princesse Europe, Camille Lotteau

Omelia Contadina, Alice Rohrwacher Jr.