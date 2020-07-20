Warner Bros. Also Has a Snitch Hotline

Clear violation – no face mask! Photo: Warner Bros.

Snitch on your darlings. Warner Bros. has created its very own coronavirus snitch hotline for when production on films like The Batman and Fantastic Beasts 3 restarts in Europe. The snitch hotline — okay, “anonymous reporting mechanism” — will allow cast and crew to alert senior managers if they see someone breaking COVID-19 safety protocols on set, though it’s unclear what the penalty will be, per Deadline. Warner Bros. is tiptoeing back into production in the United Kingdom after going on hiatus in March. Kevin Trehy, executive vice president of physical production, announced the measure last week in a panel organized by U.K. union Bectu. He said that Warner Bros. has to be “our own strictest police force” when it comes to coronavirus safety, going past U.K. industry guidelines. There’s still no clear timeline for production, as the company cautiously returns to work on preproduction prep. The NBA bubble’s snitch hotline is already causing trouble over at Walt Disney World Resort — we can’t even imagine what kind of mischief Robert Pattinson will manage.