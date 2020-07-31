Beyoncé Whets Our Appetites For Black Is King, Drops Music Video For ‘Already’

Beyoncé dropped yet another breadcrumb for us to eat on the long road to the release of her newest visual album Black Is King, set to hit Disney+ at midnight PST on Friday, July 31. After releasing a new trailer on Wednesday, at midnight on Friday (eastern standard time, naturally) Queen Bey released the music video for “Already,” a scene from the forthcoming, highly anticipated Black Is King visual album. The track features Beyoncé (of course), Shatta Wale, and Major Lazer. The music video is an unapologetic celebration of African culture, from Bey’s wardrobe, to her choreo, to the afro-beats that infuse the song. If this is any indication of what the full visual album has in store, it’s going to be African-inspired bop after African-inspired bop. 3:00 AM EST cannot come soon enough.

