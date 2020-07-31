Black Is King, a Film by Beyoncé, Has Arrived

Bow down, bitches. Photo: Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios/YouTube

Beyhive, the moment has come. Black Is King, a film by Beyoncé, has hit Disney+. A reimagining of The Lion King, Black Is King is a visual album based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift, curated by none other than Queen Bey herself for last year’s remake that starred Donald Glover and of course Beyoncé (as Nala). It follows a young African king’s journey through betrayal, love, and self-identity as his ancestors guide him along the way. The roll out to Black Is King involved not one, but two trailers, a pre-recorded guest appearance on Good Morning America, and a surprise video drop for the single “Already” three hours before the film hits streaming platforms. According to Bey, the visual album was filmed all over the world starting in B’s backyard and taking her to Johannesburg, Ghana, London, to Belgium, and the Grand Canyon. The film also features Black royalty including but not limited to Pharrell Williams, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, Beyoncé’s Destiny’s Child sister Kelly Rowland, and the child of destiny herself, Blue Ivy. If you’re wondering how you can watch Beyoncé’s latest achievement in film and music, look below for a detailed breakdown of all the ways to stream Black Is King. Savor this moment, it may be the only good thing to happen in 2020.