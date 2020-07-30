The inimitable Chloe x Halle performed at the 2020 GLAAD awards ceremony, and they truly gave the gays everything they want. In their first act of radical love for the queer community, the Bailey sisters took over the iconically queer space The Chapel at The Abbey for a performance of their latest single “Do It” off their album Ungodly Hour. But that’s not all. Chloe x Hallie went the extra mile and channeled the Spice Girls for their performance, with the help of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars queens Naomi Smalls, Mayhem Miller, and Miss Vanjie. “we are SO proud to stand alongside our #LGBTQIA+ family at the #GLAADawards this year,” tweeted the duo’s official Twitter account. “thx to these queens @naomismallsduh @vanessavanjie @theonlymayhem for performing with us. the melantated [sic] spice girls. enjoy.” Truly, a gift we didn’t know we needed until we received it.

While the sister’s obviously delivered on the vocals (they always do), they also delivered on the lewks, with Halle channeling Victoria Beckham’s Posh Spice in a gold lame dress and Chloe channeling Mel B’s Scary Spice, complete with absolutely incredible hair. The perfect casting continued with Naomi Smalls coming through as Ginger Spice, Mayhem as Baby Spice, and Miss Vanjie as Sporty Spice. People of the world spice up your life and watch Chloe x Hallie’s fantastic performance of “Do It.”

if you wanna be my lovaaa 🐯💎💋@spicegirls pic.twitter.com/gWWfKJX5Aj — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 31, 2020

