Matthew McConaughey Shared an Essential Fourth of July Message

Photo: Instagram

Matthew McConaughey isn’t here to mess around this Fourth of July, and took to Instagram with a call to action for fellow Americans. The video is part self-help, part face mask PSA, and entirely McConaughey’s best performance to date. “Happy 244th birthday, America. Hoo-wee!” McConaughey begins, already vaguely sweaty and wearing a red, white, and blue headband. “We is going through some growing pains in this one, aren’t we? Yes, sir, yes ma’am. It is hotter in more ways than one.” The monologue then takes a turn: “But growing pains are a good thing because how the hell else are we gonna grow… up?” The actor points out that “we gotta look ourselves in the eye,” and, among other things, “wear the damn mask.” He finishes up with some free-association: “It’s on me. It’s on you. It’s game time. Ding ding. We are in the ring, America.” The choices McConaughey makes in this video are inspired, well beyond the usual celebrity pandemic spiel, and best seen to be believed.