Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! Resume Production with Redesigned Sets

Photo: ABC via Getty Images

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are set to resume production — with some essential adjustments to their sets for safety. The two beloved game shows suspended production back in March due to the coronavirus, but according to Deadline, both shows are set to resume filming in the coming weeks. As for those adjustments: the Wheel of Fortune wheel has reportedly been “redesigned to provide proper social distancing between contestants.” On Jeopardy!, the set has been redesigned to allow more space between contestant podiums, which will of course be set at an adequate distance from host Alex Trebek’s lectern. Trebek, who is currently undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer, earlier this month told the New York Times he plans to host the show for “as long as he can.” Wheel of Fortune was hosted by Vanna White for first time last year while Pat Sajak recovered from emergency surgery.

“The productions have protocols in place in accordance with current government guidelines to protect contestants, staff, crew and talent from the spread of COVID-19,” Sony Pictures Television said in a statement. “While some things may have changed behind the scenes and on the set to keep everyone safe, fans can expect to see the same Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! they have come to love when the season starts.” Meanwhile, you can get your Jeopardy! fix with their retrospective featuring “20 of the most compelling shows in the series’s history” airing this week.