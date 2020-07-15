Wishbone Is Getting a Movie Adaptation Because He’s a Good Boy, Yes He Is

Woof. Photo: Courtesy of YouTube

A classic ’90s PBS kids’ show is about to have a comeback. According to Variety, Universal Pictures and Mattel Films are developing a live-action feature film adaptation of Wishbone, which originally aired from 1995 to 2001 and starred the titular Jack Russell terrier who taught kids about classic literature by imagining himself as lead characters from works such as Oliver Twist, Romeo and Juliet, The Odyseey, and more. Peter Farrelly, who most recently won an Oscar for writing the Best Picture–winning Green Book, is attached to the Wishbone movie as producer, while Roy Parker will write the script.

Wishbone isn’t the only ’90s PBS series to be revisited in recent years. The Magic School Bus, which originally aired on PBS from 1994 to 1997, was rebooted on Netflix in 2017 and featured SNL’s Kate McKinnon voicing the new Ms. Frizzle as well as a new theme song by Lin-Manuel Miranda. And just last year, Apple TV+ announced a TV reboot of Ghostwriter, which originally aired from 1992 to 1995. The Apple series debuted its first season in November 2019. As for Wishbone, best of luck to all the young, hungry, aspiring celebrity Jack Russells out there who are hoping to land their big break.