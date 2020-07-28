Yankees Reportedly ‘Surprised’ to Hear Trump Throwing Out First Pitch Next Month

President Trump plays catch on the White House lawn on July 23 with former Yankee Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera. Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

According to a new report from the New York Times, the New York Yankees are likely taking President Trump’s recent announcement that he will not be able to throw out the first pitch at their opening game on August 15 in stride, as allegedly the club did not ask him to do it. The president told reporters about the opportunity on July 23, the same day Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the first pitch for the Washington Nationals.

“Randy Levine is a great friend of mine from the Yankees,” Trump said on Thursday. “He asked me to throw out the first pitch, and I think I’m doing that on August 15 at Yankee Stadium.” According to the Times, however, a source at the White House confirmed to them that neither team officials or Trump’s staff had heard about an offer. Instead, a call was reportedly placed to Levine, president of the Yankee franchise, to take him up on a past offer he had made to have Trump throw out an opening pitch at some point. No actual plan was made Trump to attend this year’s opener. In the meantime, White House staff reportedly informed the President that he is otherwise engaged on August 15, and Trump publicly demurred on Sunday.