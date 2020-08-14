Broad City’s Abbi and Ilana Reunite to Scold the Maskless

On the surface, our Instagram show, Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well, may seem like just a cutesy little way to pass the time in quar. But let’s be real: Almost no one is having a cutesy, relaxing, fun little time right now. The world is burning, sometimes literally, and even seemingly basic aspects of human biology have been reduced to partisan bickering. Enter Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer. Their appearance on this week’s episode makes this technically a Broad City reunion, but more so than that, it’s a cathartic call to action.

The two comedians “caught up” (they still talk all the time) and went ahead and shared how they really feel about people who refuse to wear masks. “You are a part of humanity, and we’re all going through this. Put a piece of fucking cloth over your mouth,” Jacobson said. “It is so un-American to not wear a mask. You’re a fucking baby douche if you don’t wear a mask,” Glazer added, telling us exactly how she really feels. But that was just the appetizer of this spicy four-course meal, as the two then went into their support for the Bail Project, giving us a crash course in America’s history of criminalizing race. They spread the word that with a $10 donation you can be entered to win a private Zoom with them, on which they will have drinks with you. Which sounds way more fun than … pretty much anything else we’re all doing right now!

