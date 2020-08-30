Adele Sightings Are the Only Way We Can Keep Track of the Passage of Time Now

Photo: Instagram/Adele

The last six months have been a complete blur, but the one constant is how consistently shocked the internet is every time Adele posts a selfie to Instagram. And man, can you blame them? “Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London,” the singer wrote Sunday, alongside a photo of her decked out in a canary-yellow feathered collar, a Jamaican flag bikini top, and bantu knots.

The Notting Hill Carnival, an annual weekend-long festival founded in 1966 to celebrate the British Caribbean immigrant community, and Black British culture in general, was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, moving its music and performances online. Like Punxatawney Phil, however, Adele had to make an appearance to let you know it would have been Carnival time, if the coronavirus hadn’t messed up everyone’s year. See you again soon-ish, Adele, probably to let us know it’s Halloween.