Adele Reminds Us She’s a Member of the Beyhive With Black Is King Tribute

In case it slipped anyone’s mind, Adele took to Instagram on Saturday to remind us all that she is a proud member of the Beyhive, with a picture of her paying tribute to Beyoncé’s latest visual album, Black Is King. Outfitted in a bodysuit matching Beyoncé’s in a scene from the film, Adele also debuted new, very wavy hair, and it all works. “Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art,” she wrote in her caption. This is far from the first time Adele has publicly declared her love for Beyoncé; back in 2017, she thanked Bey while accepting her Grammy for Album of the Year, saying, “I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but the artist of my life is Beyoncé.” Before that, she called Beyoncé “the most inspiring person I’ve ever had the pleasure of worshipping” on Instagram.