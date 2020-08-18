Rainn Wilson Fights a Pandemic in Utopia Trailer

The trailer for Utopia, which heavily features Rainn Wilson as a virologist battling a global pandemic against a backdrop of conspiracies and chaos, couldn’t feel more eerily prescient. The Amazon Prime series, written by Gone Girl and Sharp Objects writer Gillian Flynn, follows a group of comic book fans as they unearth dark secrets about the world in the pages of the titular comic book. The show also stars John Cusack as a dubious tech billionaire and American Honey’s Sasha Lane as the group’s embattled leader. Utopia is based on the British series of the same name, and though David Fincher was originally attached to direct, that plan fell through when Amazon acquired the rights to the project. Flynn, however, has been attached from the jump, and if her past work is any indication, Utopia will likely make for an anxiety-producing watch. Utopia premieres September 25 on Amazon Prime.

