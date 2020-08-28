Amber Riley Performs Emotional Tribute to Naya Rivera on Jimmy Kimmel Live! 

Amber Riley sang her heart out for the late Naya Rivera, her Glee co-star and diva-in-arms, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night. The actress and singer performed her new track “A Moment” from her debut self-titled album, out October 2. “Not too long ago, we both lost a really amazing friend in a tragic accident and we both will miss her forever,” guest host Lil Rel Howery introduced Riley, who performs under just her last name, adding, “She’s here to perform a tribute to our good friend, Naya Rivera.” Cloaked in black and white, photos of Rivera — from childhood snapshots to selfies with her 4-year-old son, Josey — fade into Riley’s background as she belts. “Everybody thinks I’m okay, but don’t nobody know the way I’m really feeling/ Only heaven knows that nothing hurts more than falling,” she sings effortlessly.

I didn’t make it 15 seconds before I was a puddle. I love you Naya. RIP Angel 💜💕 — Amber Patrice Riley (@MsAmberPRiley) August 28, 2020

The 33-year-old was found dead after a boating trip with her son in Southern California last month. Her Glee co-stars, like best friend Heather Morris, have been honoring her through dance, song, and words ever since. When the song is over, Riley turns and sees Rivera’s photograph just beaming down at her.