Amber Ruffin and Larry Wilmore Will Be Peacock’s Debut Late-Night Hosts

Ruffin and Wilmore. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

NBC’s new streaming service, Peacock, is turning to two comedians with plenty of late-night experience to launch its own block of late-night programming. In a press release, Peacock announced today that “a new weekly topical late-night block” will launch in September with shows hosted by Late Night With Seth Meyers writer Amber Ruffin and former Nightly Show host Larry Wilmore.

Ruffin’s Peacock series, The Amber Ruffin Show, was first announced in September 2019. According to the release, the weekly series “will showcase Amber’s signature smart and silly take on the week’s news. No matter what’s happening in the world, Amber will respond to it with a charming mix of seriousness, nonsense, and evening gowns. The Amber Ruffin Show is a topical late-night show with just the good parts — the comedy.” Ruffin’s “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell” collaborators Seth Meyers and Jenny Hagel serve as executive producers in addition to Late Night producer Mike Shoemaker. “Having a late-night show on Peacock is so exciting!” Ruffin said in the release. “We can’t wait to write sketches, songs and jokes about this terrible time we call now!”

Wilmore, who hosted The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore on Comedy Central from 2015 to 2016 and more recently served as a writer on Insecure, will join Ruffin on Peacock’s late-night block. In his show, currently called Untitled Larry Wilmore Show, Wilmore “will have real discussions with high profile people from all different backgrounds including sports, politics and entertainment. Each episode will not only cover the election but will also engage in the important conversations of the week. It will be funny, sometimes serious, potentially awkward and most definitely honest.” Wilmore will executive produce the show alongside Jo Miller, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch, David Miner, and Michael Rotenberg. “I’m honored to have the chance to not only be back on television but to partner with the great team at Peacock,” Wilmore said in the release. “Apparently there’s a lot going on in the world right now and a big election happening soon, so I’m happy to have a place in the conversation.”

Peacock has ordered nine episodes of Ruffin’s show and 11 episodes of Wilmore’s show. Both series will debut on the streaming service sometime in September; an exact premiere date has not yet been revealed.