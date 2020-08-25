Ammonite Trailer: Saoirse Searches for Seashells by Kate Winslet’s Seashore

What a glorious time for the niche genre of seaside period lesbian romances. After the French Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan are bringing us a much grayer period romance set in 1840s England, with Winslet as “acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter Mary Anning,” and Ronan as a young woman who’s been sent to convalesce by the sea. Francis Lee, director of the gay contemporary English countryside drama God’s Own Country, directs Ammonite, which has a supporting cast that includes Gemma Jones, James McArdle, God’s Own Country’s Alec Secareanu, and Fiona Shaw. The film is set to play the Toronto International Film Festival, before coming to theaters November 13.

