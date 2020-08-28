Amy Adams to Remind Us She Can Sing in Dear Evan Hansen Movie

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images

Amy Adams’ Oscarless reign continues. According to Deadline, the actor is set to join the movie adaptation of Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, playing Cynthia, the mom whose son’s suicide sparks eventually entangles titular loner Evan Hansen. Adams joins Ben Platt, who won a Tony for playing Hansen on Broadway, along with Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, and Colton Ryan. It’s not Adams’ first foray into singing, after she starred as Giselle in 2007’s Enchanted. And while “Anybody Have a Map” is the polar opposite of a “Happy Working Song,” leave it to Adams to be up for the challenge (and chase some hardware along the way). The adaptation, directed by Stephen Chbosky, plans to shoot during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, we just want to wave to a Woman in the Window release date.