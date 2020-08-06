Only Andy Samberg Knows Who Is in Cristin Milioti’s ‘Incredible Coven’

Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti co-star in Palm Springs, one of our favorite movies of the year, and now they are also two of our favorite friends. As the co-stars caught up on Instagram Live for our latest episode of Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well, they revealed a newly blossomed yet deep friendship between a pair of Leos who love talking to each other in the voice of Kristen Wiig’s secretary character Trina, farts, buttholes, and extended bits. They also revealed … a mystery.

Here’s what we know: Andy ran into Cristin at last year’s Vanity Fair Oscar party. (Reminder: Parties are large, in-person events that once existed and were often attended by celebrities.) He saw her there with a group of friends he was very impressed by. “Every single person you were there with was the person I’d liked the most in the most recent thing I had watched,” Samberg said, while pressing Milioti to name-drop her squad, whom she describes as “dope-ass bitches” and “an incredible coven.” She refused to reveal any of their identities, however, and claimed there aren’t even photos of said squad the public can find, which frankly only piques our interest more. So now, the investigation begins. Luckily, Milioti only follows 134 people on Instagram, so we have a workable pool of suspects that include Natasha Lyonne, Greta Lee, and D’Arcy Carden, just to name a few. Is that enough for a squad? Or should we start building out a spreadsheet of suspects to cross-reference?

