Anne Heche Speaks Out About Ex Ellen DeGeneres’s Alleged Staff Abuse

Anne Heche. Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

While celebrities have come out of the woodwork right and left to defend Ellen DeGeneres, often unprompted, against allegations of staff mistreatment and abuse on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, others have just come out of the woodwork to talk about dating the comedian and talk-show host. We’re talking about Anne Heche, the actor who dated DeGeneres in the late ’90s and opened up about their relationship now, of all times, in a cover interview for Mr. Warburton magazine. “Our time was a beautiful part of my life and one that I wear with honor,” Heche said. But here’s what you really want to know: Yes, she opined on DeGeneres’s current scandal, too. “I haven’t spoken to Ellen in years,” she said. “I’d listen to the people who have.” She went on, “If I’m standing someplace and I don’t like what’s going on there and I stay there, it’s my fault. So what are the actions that got me there and why can’t I get out of it easily if that’s not something that I want to be engaged in? Ellen is standing where she walks, and that is hers to continue that journey.” We may not be able to follow this metaphor turned math problem, but we think we get the idea.