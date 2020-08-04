Kristin Cavallari Is Hanging Out With Steepheeennn

Were we ever so young? Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for IMG

We’ve all been going through it these past few months, but few pandemic experiences have been quite so very Cavallari as Kristin Cavallari’s. First, the reality star got “stuck” in the Bahamas for three weeks in March and April, “despite dire recommendations by the U.S. Embassy and Bahamian government,” as the HuffPost put it. After Kristin and her family returned to Nashville, she and her husband Jay Cutler announced that they were getting divorced. Now, on August 4, we may know why: Cavallari posted a photo to her Instagram with her arms wrapped around her Laguna Beach ex and high-school sweetheart, Stephen Colletti, with the caption “2004 or 2020?!” Maybe it’s the low lighting and iPhone 4–quality photo, but the two really do look ageless in the pic. In the comments, Kristin’s close friend and quarantine pal Justin Anderson wrote: “oh lord. here come the internet rumors,” with a facepalm emoji. But this is exactly the sort of post Kristin would engineer specifically to spark rumors: Look at the body language! Look at the high-profile quarantine divorce! Look at their shared history! Could they be taking the 2000s cast reunions trend to the next level? We also have a second, far less scintillating theory: that this is actually some guerrilla promo for the CBS All Access relaunch, which touts an expanded library including every season of Laguna Beach. We want to believe, though. We need to believe in something. Or as Snooki put it in the comments, “Omg i am here for this.” Us too, Snooki.