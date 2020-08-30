Milana Vayntrub, AT&T Girl, Pleads for Online Sexual Harassment to Stop

Photo: Getty Images

Actress and comedian Milana Vayntrub, who’s perhaps best known to viewers for playing the perky salesperson “Lily Adams” in AT&T commercials, has issued a plea on social media to stop the online sexual harassment she receives on a daily basis. Per Deadline, Vayntrub did an Instagram Live on August 24, where she detailed the frequency of objectifying memes, sexist comments, and solicitations for nude photos that are sent to her from men. “Maybe it just has to do with being a person on the internet, or maybe it’s specific to being a woman on the internet,” Vayntrub explained. “But all of these comments — it hurts my feelings. I’m hurting and it’s bringing up, like, a lot of feelings of sexual assault. I am just like, you know, walking my dog and getting messages from people who have distorted my pictures to get likes on their accounts.” She added, “I am not consenting to any of this. I do not want any of this.”

Not the AT&T lady speaking out on y’all horny weirdos

pic.twitter.com/crkmSGnCOW — 💫 (@justbmal) August 24, 2020

In addition to her personal social media accounts, Vayntrub also said that she experiences widespread harassment on AT&T’s corporate pages. The most recent AT&T video featuring Vayntrub, for instance, had its comments disabled due to the frequency of lewd messages commenting on her body. “We have disabled or deleted these comments on our social content that includes Lily and we will continue to fight to support her and our values,” AT&T said in a statement, “which appreciate and respect all women.”