Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

One perfect shot can convey so much, but a half-hour unscripted docuseries episode about that same shot? It can probably fit a few more details in there. On Friday, When They See Us creator Ava DuVernay and HBO Max announced the upcoming show One Perfect Shot, based on the popular Twitter account of the same name.

Launched by filmmaker Geoff Todd in 2013, and now a part of Film School Rejects under Neil Miller, One Perfect Shot offers Twitter’s cinephiles a steady stream of iconic cinematic images. In series form, One Perfect Shot will, according to HBO Max, feature one director per episode breaking down one of their own shots, courtesy of “an arsenal of visual tools” and “state of the art technology,” allowing the directors to “literally enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking.” Each filmmaker will also present a shot from one of their movie-making forerunners that has informed their work.

DuVernay will executive produce, alongside Miller and Lee Metzger, as well as narrate the show. “When you get to make a TV series about that Twitter account that you love. That’s me today. Gonna be a fun ride with @OnePerfectShot,” the Wrinkle In Time director tweeted Friday. “Wait until you see the filmmakers break down their shots like you’ve never seen before. I mean…”

When you get to make a TV series about that Twitter account that you love. That’s me today. Gonna be a fun ride with @OnePerfectShot. Wait until you see the filmmakers break down their shots like you’ve never seen before. I mean... https://t.co/YeFqisUHW5 pic.twitter.com/8Aqh9hnMTf — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 7, 2020