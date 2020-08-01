Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

With Clare Crawley currently quarantined in the desert and being seduced by eligible gentlemen, former Bachelorette leading lady Becca Kufrin isn’t having as sexy of a time: Non-rosy rumors are swirling that Kufrin and her season’s winner, the increasingly controversial Garret Yrigoyen, are on the verge of breaking their engagement. This comes day after Kufrin’s friend and fellow Bachelorette alum, Rachel Lindsay, called Yrigoyen “a piece of shit” for his vocal support of police officers amid the Black Lives Matter movement. “He has doubled down on his beliefs,” she explained this week. “This is not the first time he has had problematic behavior. When he was on his season, he had a history of ‘liking’ things that were racist, sexist, homophobic, calling the Parkland students ‘child actors.’ I mean, it was a lot.” Lindsay is referring to Yrigoyen’s scandal from 2018, which inadvertently spoiled his Bachelorette season with Kufrin. It was revealed that he had a long history of “liking” Instagram posts that mocked, among other people, feminists and immigrants.

Aside from Lindsay’s comments, Us Weekly reports a few clues that would signify a seismic relationship shift between Kufrin and Yrigoyen. Kufrin left California alone in late June to quarantine with her family in Minnesota, and she wasn’t present for the June wedding of one of Yrigoyen’s best friends. (Who the hell is having a wedding right now, anyway?) She was also spotted not wearing her engagement ring during a recent taping of her Bachelor Nation podcast with Lindsay. Additionally, fan sites for the franchise have noted this interesting tidbit: August 6 will serve as the two-year mark of the duo’s on-air engagement. Should the couple split after that date, Kufrin is entitled to keep her pricey Neil Lane ring. Might as well stay together for a few more days to enjoy an incredible pawn opportunity.