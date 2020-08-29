Bella Thorne Apologizes to OnlyFans Users

Photo: FilmMagic

Bella Thorne responded to the controversy over her OnlyFans debut, apologizing and explaining that she had intended to “advocate for something bigger than [herself].” Thorne, who made over $2 million on the platform and drew criticism from sex-workers who rely on the site as a primary source of income, wrote that she had “wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas.” She explained that her original goal had been to “remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it,” as well as to “help bring more faces to the site to create more revenue for content creators on the site.” Thorne continued, “Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry.” In response to the OnlyFans policy change that followed her debut, she wrote, “I’m meeting with [OnlyFans] about the new restrictions to find out why.” Thorne did not address her earlier claim that she created her OnlyFans account in collaboration with director Sean Baker, who vehemently denied working with Thorne on Saturday. Thorne finished her thoughts by encouraging OnlyFans users to “send me your links and a pic so I can promote you guys.”

