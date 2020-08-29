Sean Baker Swears He’s Not Part of Bella Thorne’s OnlyFans Project

Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

After a much richer Bella Thorne joined, disrupted, and dismantled OnlyFans in a matter of days with the claim that she’s researching a role for Sean Baker, the director has disavowed Thorne’s actions, insisting that there’s no such project in development. In a statement posted to social media on August 28, Baker (whose film work includes the acclaimed Florida Project and Tangerine) said it’s “false” that Thorne is using the subscription-based social-media platform to do research at his request. He also clarified that he’s “not attached” to direct her in anything. “Earlier this month I had a conversation with Ms. Thorne and discussed a possible collaboration in the far future that would focus on her life and the circumstances leading to her joining OnlyFans,” Baker wrote. “On that call, I advised her team to consult with sex workers and address the way she went about this as to not hurt the sex work industry. This has been the extent of my involvement.” Baker added that as he’s devoted his career “to tell stories that remove stigma and normalize lifestyles that are under attack,” he would never “do anything that could possibly hurt the community.”

Thorne, who has made over $2 million since creating an OnlyFans account in late August, told the Los Angeles Times in an interview this week that the catalyst for her to join was the Baker project. “It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently,” she said. “What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users?” Thorne also said that she intends to invest the earnings into her production company and donate the rest to charity. In the aftermath of Thorne joining OnlyFans, many sex workers on the platform have voiced their anger. This became even more amplified due to OnlyFans changing their payment and tipping practices, which is widely believed to be because of Thorne’s influx of subscribers.