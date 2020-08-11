What’s Going on With Hannah’s Valium on Below Deck: Med?

Last night’s Below Deck: Mediterranean ended with Captain Sandy Yawn about to meet with chief stew Hannah Ferrier over prescription Valium and a weed pen she had onboard. Malia White, the crew’s bosun and Hannah’s former cabinmate who sent a photo of the drugs to their captain, went on Watch What Happens Live to explain why she told the captain. She’d learned about Hannah’s Valium pills days before, when Hannah had a panic attack one night and asked for them, telling Andy Cohen, “I think in that moment when she asked for Valium, it really hit me that those were the pills she was taking every night, all season.” White added, “That’s when it became a real serious thing to me.” But White only told Yawn days later, after a blowout fight with Ferrier over changing cabin arrangements so she could bunk with her boyfriend, who’d just joined the boat as a replacement chef. “I already had my bunk at that point,” she told Cohen, who asked if she told Yawn because of the fight. “It was because it’s my duty to. I don’t want to lose my licensing.”

And if you’re wondering: Why do a crew member’s prescription drugs matter? “It’s not legal to take Valium on a yacht unsupervised, whether you have a prescription or not,” White explained. “So Hannah knows what she was doing was wrong; she knows that it was against the rules.” Ferrier, for her part, responded to White’s actions during a livetweet of last night’s episode, writing in one tweet, “I like Malia’s arranging skills. So that’s prescribed Valium, CBD (which is legal in Spain), a lighter (not sure what this has to do with anything) and my passport holder … And for anyone who’s interested the prescription is on the other side of the box as shown.” This may not be the last of Ferrier yet — during Watch What Happens Live, White clarified that just because a crew member’s drugs get reported doesn’t mean they’re automatically fired. “It’s not an automatic termination, but that is up to the captain,” White said. “It depends, you know, what they find and how they feel having that crew member at sea.”