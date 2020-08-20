Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton Will Be Batmen Again in The Flash

Batmen. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Warner Bros.

Holy multiverse, Batman! Ben Affleck’s version of the Caped Crusader — Batfleck, if you’re nasty — will don the cowl once more when he makes an appearance in the upcoming DC film The Flash, starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen. Michael Keaton’s Batman from the 1989 Tim Burton film will also have a “substantial” role. According to Vanity Fair, Affleck received the script last week and agreed to join the project this week. Director Andy Muschietti also told Vanity Fair, “He’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before.” How can one Bat-movie accommodate so many Batmen, you ask? The Flash is based on DC Comics’ 2011 Flashpoint crossover series, so Miller will be “breaking the bonds of physics to crash into various parallel dimensions, where he’ll encounter slightly different versions of DC’s classic heroes.” All those inter-dimensions, and what? No room for Robert Pattinson’s Batman?