Beyoncé and Jay-Z Set Sail With Jack Dorsey

Photo: Twitter

Jack Dorsey and his very long beard recently accompanied Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir on a yachting expedition through the Hamptons, and though the friendship makes sense, considering Dorsey recently collaborated with Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD charity initiative, the photos are deeply unsettling. This mostly has to do with the very long beard. In one photo, Dorsey stares blankly as Beyoncé goes about her business in the foreground. In another, Jay-Z sips rosé as Dorsey again stares into the middle-distance. The combination of the beard, the maritime location, and Dorsey’s haunted expression makes it look like the Carters just happened to rescue him from a Castaway-situation — or, yes, fine, they all are just a bunch of billionaires on a boat in the Hamptons enjoying each other’s company. Either way, Blue Ivy seems completely unimpressed.

Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Rumi, Blue Ivy w/ Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in the Hamptons — Aug. 24th. pic.twitter.com/bNEz0Nch2y — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) August 25, 2020