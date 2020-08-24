Beyoncé Has Blessed Us With a ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Music Video

We’ve heard the song. We woke up at 3 a.m. to see it in Black Is King. And now, the video for Beyoncé, SAINt JHN, WizKid, and Blue Ivy’s ode to dark-skinned beauties all around the world is finally on YouTube. With African influences, intricate, opulent styling, and pure Black-girl joy, “Brown Skin Girl” is a revolution in six minutes. Blue Ivy’s solo alone deserves an exhibit in the National Museum of African American History and Culture. The scenes with Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, Adut Akech, and Kelly Rowland could inspire an entire Met Gala theme. At the very least, they should put this in the Louvre; it’ll help steer traffic away from the Mona Lisa. “Brown Skin Girl” is technically the fourth video to come out of The Lion King: The Gift, Bey’s soundtrack to the live-action remake of the animated film. She dropped “Spirit” and “Bigger” with the film and “Already” with the visual album. It’s been less than a month since Black Is King, but Beyoncé would still like to remind us that she is queen. Press play to worship.

