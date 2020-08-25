Big Sean Opens Up in Nipsey Hussle Collab ‘Deep Reverence’

Photo: Getty Images for Savage X Fenty

Big Sean brought a whole designer luggage set to the studio and simply … unpacked. The 32-year-old rapper’s new single “Deep Reverence,” from his upcoming album Detroit 2, not only features the late, great Nipsey Hussle, but Sean gets real about his career, his relationships, and his legacy. “Fuck rap, I’m a street legend, block love me with a deep reverence,” Nipsey starts the song. Later, Sean references the L.A. rapper, who died in a shooting last year, in his own verse about Kendrick Lamar. “After what happened to Nipsey I reached out to Kendrick / There wasn’t even no real issues there to begin with / Lack of communication and wrong information from people fueled by the ego it’s like mixing flames with diesel,” quashing the rumored beef.

Shortly after, Big Sean raps about another devastating loss. “Should be a billionaire based on the time off I’m not taking / Probably why the shit around me get crazy and we lost the baby,” he raps, presumably referencing his longtime partner Jhene Aiko. Detroit 2 is off to an emotional start. He first announced his fifth album without a release date in March, but it’s now officially coming September 4, Labor Day weekend. Listen to “Deep Reverence” and check out the cover art for Detroit 2 below.