The 2020 DNC brought out the big guns on the final night of it’s convention, bringing out teen wunderkind and Grammy-award winning artist Billie Eilish to perform her latest song “My Future” and help court the youth vote. Eilish began the song at the piano before getting up halfway and grooving alongside her brother Finneas, accompanying her on the guitar. Before the performance, Eilish encouraged everyone to “vote against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden” with the following message:

You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake. Someone who’s building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden. Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Please register, please vote.

Watch Billie Eilish sing about her future and also implore you to exercise your right as an American citizen to ensure that she has a future by doing your civic duty and voting this November.