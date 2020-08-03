Genius recognizes genius. Photo: Courtesy of Disney+

For as long as Beyoncé has been serving up iconic choreography, the Beyhive has been there to re-create it in record time. Beyoncé’s global legion of backup dancers got in formation as soon as Black Is King, her new visual album for The Lion King: The Gift, dropped and have already learned and mastered the choreography to “My Power” featuring Nija, Tierra Whack, Moonchild Sanelly, Busiswa, Yemi Alade, and DJ Lag. Between TikTok and Twitter, not even a full 24 hours had passed before dance covers started going viral with the #MyPowerChallenge. “The way they executed this will haunt me for the rest of my life but I loved the challenge,” @imbriannatoo, who posted her cover just 18 hours after Black Is King hit Disney+, wrote on Twitter. The Hive traditionally learns Beyoncé’s new choreography, like the “Everybody Mad” dance break from Homecoming or, of course, the iconic “Formation” choreo. (And who among us doesn’t know the “Single Ladies” moves?) But with TikTok making it that much easier to duet a dance, slow it down, and practice move by move, everyone and their tech-savvy grandma is learning the dance in quarantine. And if that’s the last TikTok you ever make, well, at least it went hard. Clap for the Beyhive dance troupe below.

I SWEAT OUT MY HAIR FOR DIS ONE OKAY!? The way they executed this will haunt me for the rest of my life but I loved the challenge🔥 #BlackIsKing #beyonce #disneyplus pic.twitter.com/GyQUurJ5Ak — Bri • Briyonce • Brivon (@imbriannatoo) August 1, 2020

Zero flaws. Even Blue Ivy would have no notes.

She has the hair-ography down and everything.

Beyoncé is my literal queen! My dream is to dance with her one day so I wanted to try some choreo from #BlackIsKing @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/TXfEdrkEG3 — keke (@keonaaa_w) August 1, 2020

Beyoncé, if you don’t make her dreams come true when this pandemic is over …

Okay, coordinating outfit!

Simply put? Ate.